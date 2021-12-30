Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho willing to make bold move to keep FIFA 2022 World Cup hopes alive: Reports

Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho is willing to make a bold move to keep hopes of making it to Brazil's squad for the 2022 World Cup alive, according to reports.

Barcelona have confirmed the signings of Daniel Alves and Ferran Torres ahead of the winter transfer window. However, the Catalans need to get a few players off their books to be able to register the new arrivals.

Xavi's side are said to have placed a host of players on the transfer list with the hope of moving them in January. Among the players Barcelona are trying to get rid of is former Liverpool attacker Coutinho.

Coutinho reportedly feels he has no chance of earning a place in Brazil's World Cup squad if he stays at Barcelona and is keen to leave in the winter. However, finding a new club has proven to be tricky so far.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Coutinho is even prepared to return to his homeland to keep his hopes of earning a place in Tite's team for the World Cup next year alive. The possibility of spending the rest of the season at a Brazilian club is currently being mooted.

Brazilian clubs could struggle to sign Coutinho on a year-long loan deal unless Barcelona agree to cover the majority or all of his wages.

Coutinho has already informed his representatives of his willingness to return to Brazil. The attacker's agents will now hold talks with Barcelona over a transfer if reports are to be believed.

According to the aforementioned source, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras have already been alerted of Coutinho's desire to return to Brazil. It now remains to be seen if they will make a move for the Barcelona outcast.

Barcelona outcast Coutinho has interest from the Premier League

While Coutinho is prepared to return to Brazil. The Premier League could be an option for the attacker. A host of English top flight clubs have been credited with an interest in the Barcelona man recently.

Arsenal are among those who are said to be keen on signing Coutinho from Barcelona. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has also reportedly given the green light for the Brazilian's signing.

Similarly, Everton, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for Coutinho.

