Mikel Arteta approves Arsenal swoop for Barcelona midfielder: Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has approved the Gunners' swoop for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho ahead of the winter transfer window, according to Sport.

Barcelona appear to have sealed their first major signing under Xavi in the shape of Ferran Torres. The Catalans are said to have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign the Spaniard for an initial €55m.

If reports are to be believed, it is only a matter of time before Barcelona announce Torres' arrival. However, the Blaugrana will have to move on a few players before they can register the attacker, as well as Dani Alves.

Barcelona are said to have shifted their focus towards selling the deadwood from the team. Brazilian midfielder Coutinho is among the players Xavi's side are looking to sell in the upcoming transfer window.

As Barcelona look to move Coutinho on, Arsenal have emerged as an option for the 29-year-old. According to SPORT, Arteta has given the green light for the Gunners' move for the midfielder.

Arteta is reportedly keen to take Coutinho to the Emirates Stadium. The Spanish tactician feels the former Liverpool star can help him achieve his objectives at Arsenal.

If reports are to be believed, Arsenal and Barcelona have already opened talks over a deal for Coutinho. However, the negotiations are still in its infancy.

Barcelona are keen to sell Coutinho permanently. Arsenal, though, could reportedly manage to sign the Brazil international on a loan deal.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Premier League side Liverpool for a hefty sum in January 2018. However, the move has not gone according to plan, with the Brazilian struggling to make a significant impact at Camp Nou.

Arsenal could now provide Coutinho with a chance to revive his career in the Premier League as they look to reinforce their squad for the second half of the season.

Barcelona linked with Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

While Arsenal are reportedly interested in Coutinho, Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Gunners star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Catalans are said to have identified the 32-year-old as a potential recruit ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Aubameyang in the winter transfer window. The Gabon international appears to have fallen out with Gunners manager Arteta.

Aubameyang was stripped off the captain's armband following a breach of discipline last week. The forward was also left out of Arsenal's last four matchday squads.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will step up their interest in Aubameyang in January.

