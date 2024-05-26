Barcelona could part ways with 5 first-team stars after final La Liga clash against Sevilla - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to part ways with as many as five players in the summer. The Catalan side are keen on rebuilding their squad and are said to be prepared to let go of a chunk of their starting XI.

As per a report in Fichajes, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Ronaldo Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha could all be on their way out this summer. The Portuguese duo are on loan for the season and plans to keep them beyond the summer have been scrapped. The latter three have attracted interest from various sides and Barcelona believe this could be the ideal time to let them leave.

Felix was signed with a lot of promise but the forward has failed to impress. Atletico Madrid have lowered their asking price to €60 million but Blaugrana are unwilling to sign him.

Cancelo has been doing well under Xavi, but Laporta and Deco do not see him as a player needed from next season. They have decided to let him return to Manchester City when his loan expires at the end of the month.

Araujo has interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. All three clubs are willing to pay over €80 million to sign him and Barcelona could use his sale to ease their financial crisis.

De Jong also has interest from Bayern Munich and could be sold. Manchester United and Arsenal are also said to be interested in the Dutchman, but a price tag has not been put on him, yet.

Raphinha has interest from Saudi Pro League, and they are willing to pay €100 million to sign the winger. Blaugrana see it as their final chance to cash in on the Brazilian and are pushing him to consider the move.

Barcelona initially wanted to keep Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

The Barcelona board were impressed with Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo at the start of the season and were interested in keeping both beyond the 2023-24 season. Joao Laporta and Deco admitted that they were working on a plan to keep the two Portuguese stars.

Laporta spoke about the duo earlier this season and stated that the plan was to keep them. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"I think they will continue. I hope that Atletico de Madrid will not put any objection to Joao Felix continuing with us and I think that City will not object either. We have an agent there who is working on the issue, Jorge Mendes, and he knows our intention to continue with the players. What I can't tell you now, because it will depend a lot on the amounts, is whether we are going to sign them or extend the loan. It will surely be an extension of the transfer, already setting a price."

Barcelona have sacked Xavi, just weeks after convincing him to reconsider his resignation. The Catalan side are now reportedly set to appoint Hansi Flick as his replacement.

