Barcelona place Frenkie de Jong and 6 other player on the transfer market - Reports 

Barcelona are preparing for a major clearout this summer as they look to freshen up their squad. As per Carrusel Deportivo, the Blaugrana have placed as many as seven players on the transfer list, including midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to Barca Universal, the Catalan giants are looking to reduce their wage bill and also make room for new signings.

The out-of-favour trio of Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza are said to be open to leaving the Catalans.

Clement Lenglet and Martin Braithwaite have also been placed on the transfer list but both are believed to be keen to impress manager Xavi Hernandez.

The Dutch duo of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have also been put up for sale by the club.

USA international Sergino Dest could also be sold by Barcelona if they can land Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

As per Barca Universal, the Catalan club view De Jong as one of their most sellable assets. The former Ajax midfielder will earn around €19 million per year from next season, making him one of the top earners at the club.

De Jong's sale could be a big part of a solution to Barcelona's financial struggles. As per GOAL, Manchester United are close to landing the 25-year-old.

Depay's future has also been up in the air for quite some time now following his underwhelming first season at Camp Nou. As per SPORT, he is likely to stay at Camp Nou next season.

However, as per the aforementioned Carrusel Deportivo report, Depay has been put up for sale. Hence, it will be interesting to see his situation this summer.

Barcelona have a big summer ahead of themselves

Xavi Hernandez has done an admirable job since taking over at his boyhood club midway through last season. However, the Spanish football legend still has a lot of work on his hands if he has to fire the Blaugrana back to their glory days.

With the club going through a difficult period financially, his job has been incredibly tough from the very beginning.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants have some big targets for the summer themselves, with Robert Lewandowski being one of them.

Romano also claims that the Blaugrana are also chasing Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. As per Barca Universal, Barcelona have also signed Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie but need to sell some players to register the duo.

We will have to wait and see how the Catalan giants can react in the transfer market and how much they can strengthen.

