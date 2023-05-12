Barcelona plan to invite former star to join celebrations when they secure La Liga title - Reports

According to Relevo jounalist Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona are planning to invite Gerard Pique for celebrations when they seal the La Liga title. Pique announced his retirement earlier in the season.

Barca sit atop the La Liga table and hold a 13-point lead over Real Madrid. They have 69 points from 33 games. The Blaugrana will seal the title by winning at Espanyol on Sunday (May 14) or by at least matching Real Madrid's result.

Winning the La Liga title at city rivals Espanyol would be a massive feat for the Blaugrana. Pique celebrating with the team will also give fans a wonderful moment.

Juanmarti tweeted (as translated from Spanish):

"Barca SI intends to invite Pique ahead of the festivities that will take place if they end up winning the league."

The Spaniard is a bonafide Barcelona legend. He made 616 appearances for the team, winning 30 trophies. The central defender played ten games this term before retiring mid-season.

Barcelona submit financial viability plan to La Liga

Barcelona reportedly need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to make new signings in the summer. The club have been going through a dire financial situation in recent seasons.

Barca recently submitted a financial viability plan to La Liga. Eduard Romero, the club's financial vice-president, told Mundo Deportivo:

“It is very conservative and rigorous. We have it complete for 2 years, and I’m sure it’ll be approved. On 19 May, LaLiga delegate commission meets, and we will have an answer that I’m sure will be positive."

He added:

“We are at an very advanced stage. In addition to decrease in income, we must also take into account the increase in revenue. We are in a great position, and we’ll continue to work.”

The Blaugrana have been linked with making a move for Lionel Messi in the summer. The Argentine looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. However, the Blaugrana need to sort out their financial situation to make Messi's return a reality.

Romero, though, suggested that a move regarding Messi is not part of Barcelona's plan:

"The signing of Messi is not valued in the plan. You have to be conservative. A person like Messi always adds up, and La Liga would do well if Barca were in a strong position.”

Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets has already announced that he would leave at the end of the season. While it would free up some space in their books, the club have a lot of work to be done.

