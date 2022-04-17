Barcelona planning to offer Memphis Depay and Miralem Pjanic in swap deal to sign 24-year-old striker - Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are planning a sensational swap deal with Serie A holders Inter Milan this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sempreinter), the Blaugrana are ready to renew their long-term interest in Inter's Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez. And with their financial situation still far from ideal, the Catalan giants are believed to be looking for a swap deal.

As per the report, the La Liga giants are willing to offer Inter two players in exchange for Martinez. Reports suggest that the Nerazzurri are long-term admirers of both Miralem Pjanic and Memphis Depay, and Barcelona are looking to capitalize on that.

Lautaro Martinez is highly rated across Europe and Xavi Hernandez reportedly sees the Argentine as a long-term number nine for the club. The 24-year-old has been a key player for Inter Milan since signing for them from Argentine side Racing Club in 2018.

Martinez was excellent for Inter Milan last season as they won the Scudetto under the stewardship of Antonio Conte. The Argentine has a bigger responsibility this season with his striker partner Romelu Lukaku departing for Chelsea in the summer.

He has done quite an admirable job as Simone Inzaghi's side continue to fight their local rivals AC Milan for the Serie A title. Martinez has scored a total of 17 goals this season in 41 appearances across all competitions.

In total, he has made 173 appearances for Inter till date, scoring 66 times while producing 23 assists.

Capped 37 times by Argentina already, the 24-year-old also has 19 goals for his country and was brilliant for them in their Copa America winning campaign last year.

If they can pull this deal off, it will be a fantastic move for Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez, in many ways, resembles Barcelona and Liverpool legend Luis Suarez. A deep-lying forward with a phenomenal work rate and vision as well as technique, the Argentine seems to be tailor-made for Xavi Hernandez's system.

If the Blaugrana can get him to Camp Nou in exchange for Pjanic and Depay, it will be quite a fantastic deal.

GOAL @goal Lautaro Martinez brought the passion after scoring his 15th goal of the season Lautaro Martinez brought the passion after scoring his 15th goal of the season 😤 https://t.co/xjkSMnSJMx

Pjanic has been one of the biggest flops in Barcelona's history despite his immense quality but he used to be one of the finest midfielders during his time in Italy.

The 32-year-old is on loan at Besiktas this season following an underwhelming first season with the Catalan club.

Depay, on the other hand, has also struggled to make an impression at Camp Nou following his free transfer from Lyon.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava