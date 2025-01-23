Barcelona planning to offer superstar forward a contract renewal offer this year: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to offer Raphinha a contract renewal this year. The Brazilian superstar has been in exceptional form this season, contributing 22 goals and 11 assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United for a reported €58 million in 2022. In overall 117 appearances for the Catalans, he has recorded 42 goals and 36 assists. The Brazilian is a versatile forward who has played in the left, right, and center under Hansi Flick's guidance. He has quickly risen to become one of Barca's most significant players this season with several standout performances.

According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Fernando Polo, Barcelona are set to offer Raphinha a contract extension this season. The Brazilian's current contract with the Catalan outfit runs until June 2027. The club, though, would like to secure his services for longer given his incredible breakthrough this season.

Raphinha, notably, scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in October. The Brazil international has also scored thrice against Real Madrid in two El Clasicos where La Blaugrana won 4-0 (LaLiga) and 5-2 (Supercopa de Espana final) respectively.

In Barca's last UCL clash against Benfica, Raphinha led the Catalans to a dramatic 5-4 last-minute victory after scoring their fifth goal during stoppage time.

When Raphinha admitted that he considered leaving Barcelona in his early days

In an interview with RAC1, Raphinha opened up about having a hard time at Barca in his early days. The Brazilian said:

"Did I consider leaving? Yes. The first six months were complicated for me and my family. After the World Cup, I improved and managed to finish the season well, but at the beginning, it was very challenging. My adaptation to the club was difficult."

"I knew it was something that had to happen, but not that it would be so difficult on a personal level. This moved my head a little, I sometimes thought about leaving. Not at the end of the season, but in the first half of the season. Barça is a huge club and it is normal for it to be difficult. I wasn't used to that, but it happened quickly."

Given Raphinha's form this season, the Brazilian has reportedly become a top target for many European giants. According to TEAMtalk, Premier League giants Manchester City and Arsenal are looking to sign the superstar forward. However, it is unlikely that Barcelona will let go of Raphinha anytime soon.

