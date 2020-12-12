Barcelona players make shocking revelation about Lionel Messi - Reports

Reports from Spain suggest that many Barcelona players allegedly feel 'undervalued' by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Mundo Deportivo broke the news after Barcelona's 3-0 demolition at the hands of Juventus on Matchday 6 of the Champions League. According to the Spanish outlet, the club's lack of ambition coupled with Messi's failed transfer has led the Argentine to isolate himself from the rest of the squad.

This has caused unrest in the changing room, as multiple players in the squad feel like Messi is undermining them as footballers. This, coupled with Barcelona's terrible start to the season, looks to have bred a toxic environment at the club.

Barcelona currently sit in ninth place in La Liga, and their defeat to Juventus in the Champions League made them lose the top spot in their group. Messi has scored seven goals and assisted two in 14 appearances in all competitions this season, which is far below what is expected from the forward.

Messi seems to be fed up with how the club is being run. Barcelona notoriously let go of players such as Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez in the summer as the club had reportedly doubled the amount of debt they were in during the pandemic. That was seemingly the final straw for the Argentine, as he disagreed with the way Barcelona treated Suarez, who was surprisingly sold to Atletico Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo report that although Messi is looking to leave the club sooner rather than later, he is still giving his 100% in training and in matches.

Barcelona need to start preparing for a future without Lionel Messi

Ronald Koeman has a huge job on his hands

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has his work cut out for him, as he prepares to rebuild the European powerhouse and bring them back to where they belong.

Barcelona have been one of the most successful clubs of the 21st century and all that success has come on the back of Lionel Messi, with the Argentine hailed as one of two defining footballers of his generation.

Lionel Messi was directly involved in more league goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues in 2019/20:



◉ 33 games

◉ 25 goals

◉ 21 assists



He was only just the second player to record 20+ goals and 20+ assists in Europe's top five divisions. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VdZTdY9nQw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 11, 2020

A future without Messi looks to be on the horizon for Barcelona, and the club will look to players like Frenkie De Jong and Ansu Fati to lead them after he's gone.