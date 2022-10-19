Barcelona plot €55 million January move for Premier League star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in the January transfer window.

According to Todofihajes (via CaughtOffside), Barcelona have retained their interest in Bernardo Silva after opting against signing him in the summer. They are plotting a €55 million move for the Portugal international.

The report further adds that Manchester City would be willing to let Silva leave should the player want it. However, any possible move for the Portuguese could depend on the sale of Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan giants were reportedly willing to let De Jong leave this summer to balance their wage bill. But the Dutchman chose to stay put at Camp Nou, with some reports claiming that he even took a wage cut for the same.

This was possibly the reason why Barcelona decided against a move for Silva, who has been in great form for the Cityzens since. He has scored twice and assisted four goals in 15 appearances this season and has formed an integral part of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad.

Whether the Blaugrana decide to move for the midfielder in January or wait until the next summer window remains to be seen. Silva still has three years remaining on his contract with Manchester City.

"I was never really confused" - Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong on failed summer move

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong recently opened up on his failed move in the summer window. Manchester United and Chelsea were both heavily interested in the Dutchman, but he didn't want to leave.

He also claimed that there was pressure from the media and the club president to leave this summer, but he stayed firm on his decision.

De Jong told Ziggo Sport"

"I have to say that I was actually quite calm. I decided in May that I wanted to stay at Barça. My opinion about it has not changed since then. I was always calm."

He added:

"But you know, the pressure always arrives in such a period... from the newspapers, the president. From all angles, in fact. But I always wanted to stay at Barça, so I was never really confused."

A report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that Liverpool have also entered the race for De Jong and could move for him in January to fix their midfield issues.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes