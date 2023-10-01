Barcelona plot move to sign player previously linked with a move to Chelsea - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on 18-year-old Brazilian sensation Gabriel Moscardo, who was also previously linked with Chelsea. However, according to Spanish media outlet Sport (via GOAL), the Blues are no longer interested in snapping up the young talent.

Barca's sporting director Deco has initiated discussions with Corinthians regarding a potential move for the prodigious midfielder to La Liga in 2024. The club's interest is said to be sparked by Moscardo's exceptional game awareness, technical ability and his on-field personality. He has played 15 games for Corinthians this year.

Premier League titans Chelsea had previously expressed strong interest in acquiring Moscardo's services. However, the London-based club's enthusiasm waned considerably upon learning of Corinthians' financial demands.

Chelsea had put forth an initial offer of €21 million in the summer transfer window. However, it was rebuffed by the Brazilian club, who insisted on a minimum fee of €30 million. In the wake of this withdrawal by Chelsea, Barcelona perceive an opportunity to fortify their long-term plans with another top-tier Brazilian talent.

This comes after the successful acquisition of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, marking a steady and calculated approach to investing in youth. The Catalan giants see Moscardo as an instrumental figure who could add significant depth and skill to their midfield. He could potentially become a cornerstone in their sporting project.

Mauricio Pochettino eyes January moves for Chelsea while Barcelona contemplate Ansu Fati sale

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has signaled his intentions to bolster a squad affected by injuries in the upcoming January transfer window.

In a pre-match press conference on Friday (September 29), Pochettino mentioned that plans for January reinforcements are already underway. He pointed out the need to strengthen the attack, possibly to cover for injuries like the one to Christopher Nkunku (via Vanguard):

“I think the football [we are playing] is very dynamic and now we have to work on the recovery of [injured players], like Nkunku to help us have more goals and be more solid. But of course, we already start to work [on January].”

In stark contrast, reports from Sport (via Tribal Football) indicate that Barcelona are mulling over the prospect of selling youngster Ansu Fati next summer. Their intentions appear to be tied to concerns over Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Catalans have confirmed the arrival of Brazilian forward Vitor Roque for next summer. Hence, it seems imperative for them to consider offloading some of their existing assets.

Fati, who has shown immense promise, could either be sold outright or used as leverage in a player-swap deal. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.