Barcelona plot surprise move for 27-year-old superstar from UCL rivals - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane at the end of the season.

According to Christian Falk of BILD (h/t Fichajes.net), Barca have enquired about the Germany international's situation at the club. His deal at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The report adds that Sane is intent on staying at Bayern for the current campaign but after that, his future is uncertain. According to SPORT (h/t ESPN), the winger hasn't closed the door on a potential move to LaLiga, with Real Madrid also interested in signing him.

Bayern and Sane apparently opened talks regarding a new deal earlier this season but nothing has materialized yet. The 27-year-old joined the Bavarian giants from Manchester City in the summer of 2020 for a fee of €49 million.

Since then, Sane has featured in 151 games across competitions, scoring 47 times and laying out 44 assists. Barcelona could use his services, especially if Raphinha leaves the club in the near future, which will leave a gaping hole down the right flank.

The Brazil international, as per Mundo Deportivo, is linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Barcelona target Leroy Sane speaks out on potential contract renewal

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has spoken about his contract situation at the Allianz Arena amidst interest from Barcelona.

The former Schalke winger has started the current season in sublime form, scoring nine times and providing seven assists in 18 matches across competitions. The Bavarian giants have supposedly opened talks over a new deal but the player, first and foremost, wants to commit to his performances.

The German star said, via @iMiaSanMia on X (h/t Bavarian Football Works):

"I haven’t given it any thought yet. The club wants to have talks, but at the moment I want to focus on this season, which has relatively only just started. But FC Bayern remains my first point of contact, there’s no doubt about that."

The 58-cap Germany international is currently on national duty with Die Mannschaft. He assisted Kai Havertz's fifth-minute opener in the friendly against Turkey on 18 November but his team went on to lose 3-2.

Sane could feature Germany when they take on Austria in a friendly on Tuesday (21 November) at the Ernst Happel Stadion. They are not playing in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers as they have already qualified for the finals next year as hosts.