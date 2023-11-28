Barcelona plotting ambitious move for 28-year-old Germany international next summer – Reports

Barcelona are allegedly keen to launch a move to lure Joshua Kimmich away from Bayern Munich ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Blaugrana, who spent just €3.4 million in transfer fees earlier this summer, are believed to be in the pursuit for a defensive midfielder right now. They signed Oriol Romeu to their ranks as a replacement for Sergio Busquets in the summer, but are thought to be quite unimpressed with the 32-year-old Spaniard's performances this season.

Hence, according to AS, Barcelona have opted to prioritize a midfield signing in the summer of 2024. They are hoping to reignite their interest in Kimmich, who was on the Catalans' radar in the summer.

However, for the reigning La Liga champions to rope in Kimmich next year, the 28-year-old has to decline a potential contract renewal at Bayern. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has allegedly contacted Kimmich multiple times over the last few months. The German is believed to be interested in moving to Camp Nou in the future.

Kimmich, who joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart in a €8.5 million transfer in 2015, has registered 40 goals and 100 assists in 364 matches across competitions for the Bavarians. The 28-year-old has also helped his current club lift 20 trophies, including eight league titles.

Xavi urges Barcelona fans to back team for vital UEFA Champions League group clash

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League Group H home clash on Tuesday (November 28), Xavi Hernandez urged the fans to support their team. He elaborated (h/t Sportstar):

"It's a very important, vital game for us. It's up to us to be first. After two years, it's a great opportunity. We're playing at home. We need the fans. Hopefully, it's going to be a magical night. It's essential that the fans are there. The last few years, we have suffered. It's important that they are with the team."

Both the Blaugrana and Porto are on nine points from four continental outings this campaign, boasting a similar goal difference of +6 now.

Referring to his team's recent 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano, Xavi said:

"Lately, things aren't going our way, but the Vallecano game was there to be won. We created play and in the second half, we were more aggressive. We lack continuity in the game, but people are comfortable with the plan. The dressing room is united."

Barcelona, who lifted the 2022-23 La Liga title by 10 points, are fourth in the 2023-24 domestic standings with 31 points from 14 matches.