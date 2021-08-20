Barcelona plotting lucrative new contract for highly-rated midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are already placing their focus on the future following the departure of Lionel Messi this summer. The Catalan giants are determined to keep their brightest young stars at Camp Nou by tying them to new contracts.

According to reports, the Blaugrana are plotting out a new lucrative offer for their breakout star Pedri. They consider the midfielder to be one of the few players who will define an era at Camp Nou in the years to come.

Barcelona want to shield Pedri for the future by improving his current contract. The youngster has exceeded all expectations, and Barça would like to renew him for four or five seasons. Pedri is very comfortable, and is aware that Barça strongly bet on him. [sport] pic.twitter.com/7ZV9gCQRb3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2021

Barcelona are said to have set a timeframe for the proposed renewal of Pedri's contract, which will begin immediately after the transfer window shuts this summer. Ansu Fati is also reported to be on the list of young players the club will look to offer new deals to in the coming weeks.

Pedri was signed by Barcelona from Las Palmas in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth an initial €5 million. The midfielder made his debut appearance for the Catalan giants during a La Liga clash with Villareal on September 27, 2020. He established himself as a regular in Ronald Koeman's squad, playing a whopping 53 games during the 2020/21 campaign with a return of four goals and six assists.

Pedri starts for Spain in their Olympic gold medal match, meaning he’s played in 73 games this season 😰



That's more than any European player in 2020-21.



He’s only 18. pic.twitter.com/oczV1jdFFN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 7, 2021

The 18-year-old is, without a doubt, the finest young midfielder in Europe right now. His brilliant performances earned him a spot in Spain's squad for the European Championship this summer, where he made six appearances and impressed in all of them. He also represented La Roja at the Tokyo Olympics and recently returned to participate in Barcelona's league opener with Real Sociedad over the weekend.

Barcelona's breakout star of the 2020/21 campaign

Barcelona's goldmine of youth talents

The future looks very promising for Barcelona, considering the number of exceptional youth talents they currently have in their possession. Apart from Pedri, Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig have also announced themselves to the world with their eye-catching displays in the Blaugrana colors. Players like Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo and Ilaix Moriba were shining lights last season.

The summer has seen the likes of Yusuf Demir, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, Rey Manaj and Alex Collado also take center stage. With proper guidance, these players will definitely go on to define an era at the Catalan club.

