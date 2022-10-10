Barcelona plotting move for Liverpool star who could become a free agent in 2023: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita on a free transfer next summer. As per Sport via Barca Universal, the Catalan giants have identified the Guinea international as a target on a free transfer.

Barcelona might have to operate with limited finances next summer with no sponsorship deals or economic levers to rely upon, as per the report. It is understood that the Blaugrana will try to secure a number of free transfers as they look to add more quality and depth to their side.

Bringing in a midfielder is believed to be in Xavi's plans and Barca reportedly have set their sights on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Keita has not particularly excelled at Merseyside following his £48 million move from RB Leipzig and the key reason behind that is his injury struggles. The dynamic midfielder has missed a total of 75 games due to injuries during his time at Anfield.

However, Barcelona are reportedly not concerned by Keita's injury problems and admire him because of his technical ability. The Catalan giants are also believed to be huge admirers of Keita's quick feet and positional sense.

Xavi Hernandez's side are also happy with the experience Keita could bring to the team. He has played almost 200 games for Liverpool and RB Leipzig combined and also has 50 caps for Guinea.

Keita has already entered the final year of his deal with Liverpool and could become a free agent in the summer. However, Football Insider earlier claimed that the Reds have opened talks with the midfielder regarding a contract renewal.

Barca Universal also claims that Barcelona are also keeping close tabs on the trio of N’Golo Kante, Youri Tielemans and Ilkay Gundogan, who could all become free agents next summer.

Will the Liverpool midfielder be a good addition to Barcelona?

Naby Keita's quality has always been undisputed but the reason why he has not flourished at Liverpool is due to injuries The midfielder has played just five minutes of football this season as he came off the bench against Manchester City in a 3-1 win in the FA Community Shield.

Barcelona have made plenty of poor transfers in recent years, which is a big reason behind their financial struggles.

Now that they are finally recovering, it makes no sense from their point of view to sign such an injury-prone midfielder. The Catalan giants already have plenty of quality and depth in the middle of the park.

