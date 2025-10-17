Barcelona plotting move to sign 23-year-old Hoffenheim star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move to sign in-form TSG Hoffenheim attacker Fisnik Asllani. As reported by German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Blaugrana have set their sights on the 23-year-old striker.

As claimed by Plettenberg, the Kosovo international has a written release clause for next summer in his deal with Hoffenheim. It has also been claimed that a move to a big European club next summer has already been planned.

The striker recently admitted that he wants to play for Barcelona who are his dream club. He said, as quoted by Plettenberg:

“My dream club have always been FC Barcelona — I’ve always wanted to play there."

Asllani has earned rave reviews with his performances in a Hoffenheim shirt this season. The striker, blessed with a 6 ft 3 in frame, spent the last two seasons on loan at Austria Wien and SV Elversberg, respectively.

He has become a key player for Hoffenheim following his return from loan and has been in scorching form this campaign. The 23-year-old has scored five goals and produced two assists in seven appearances across competitions this season.

Asllani signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim only a few months ago but included a special release clause in his deal. It is claimed that his release clause for a Champions League club would be below €30 million.

Barcelona reportedly see the Kosovo international as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar, now aged 37, has his current deal at Camp Nou expiring at the end of the season.

Former Barcelona star makes a big claim about Lamine Yamal

Former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has shared his thoughts about gifted youngster Lamine Yamal. Aged only 18, Yamal is already one of the best players in the world and is a key player for both Barca and Spain.

Inigo Martinez spent two seasons playing alongside Yamal for the Blaugrana before making a move to Al-Nassr this summer. The two shared the pitch on 64 occasions for club and country. Speaking about Yamal, the Spanish defender said, as quoted by GOAL:

"I had a special relationship with Lamine, which was mutual from the very beginning. And it's true that he saw me as a role model, like a father in the locker room."

He added:

"He arrived very young, and these kinds of locker rooms are usually complicated. But I don't think he's aware of the burden he's carrying, because at 18, he's a footballer who has to pull the team together. I hope he continues like this, because the day he realises it, it will weigh on him."

Lamine Yamal finished second in the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or behind Ousmane Dembele. He has made 111 appearances for Barcelona till date, scoring 27 goals and providing 38 assists.

