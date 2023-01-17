Barcelona plotting move to sign Manchester City star on free transfer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer in the summer. The Blaugrana are eyeing Bosman deals under coach Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalan giants signed quartet Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin on free transfers last summer. Barca appear to be eyeing a similar deal for City captain Gundogan.

According to the Telegraph, Barcelona have looked at signing a free agent midfielder and Chelsea's Kante has been under consideration. However, the Frenchman seems to be nearing a contract extension with the Blues.

This paves the way for Xavi's side to pursue Gundogan, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The German has made 25 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

The 32-year-old is free to talk to clubs from abroad since he is in the final six months of his deal with Manchester City. He has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2016 when he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for £21 million.

The German has won the Premier League four times, the League Cup four times and the FA Cup once. He has appeared for Pep Guardiola's side 278 times, scoring 51 goals and providing 35 assists.

Gundogan claimed in November last year that he would wait to make a decision over his future (via the Sun):

"I don’t feel there is a decision to take right now. It’s quite normal to have rumours when you’re in this situation."

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni wants to give Barcelona's Pedri an Argentine passport

Pedri is lauded by the Argentina boss.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri continues to wow fans in the heart of the Catalan giants' midfield. The young Spaniard has made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals. He enjoyed a meteoric rise at the Nou Camp, winning the Kopa Trophy in 2021.

The 20-year-old was part of the Spain squad that suffered a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. He featured in all four of La Roja's fixtures as they bowed out in the last 16 following a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy, but Scaloni admits that he would love to have Pedri in his side. He told El Partidazo de COPE:

“I would give Pedri an Argentine passport. I don’t know if he would play as a starter, but I would choose him."

Pedri made his debut in the 2020-21 campaign aged 17. He has gone on to make 97 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists. The Spanish midfielder has won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana during the early stages of his career.

Poll : 0 votes