Barcelona plotting move for two La Liga youngsters to secure club's future - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing two Real Sociedad youngsters this summer. The club are eager to build a squad for the future and will therefore attempt to add some young talent to their squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Fichajes.net), Barcelona are plotting a move for 20-year-old midfielder Benat Turrientes and 19-year-old striker Jon Karrikaburu.

Barcelona were a club in turmoil on and off the pitch prior to Xavi's arrival midway through the first half of the season. The club's performances have drastically improved in recent months.

The Catalan giants have climbed up to third place in the La Liga table and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Their 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in the El Clasico last weekend has led many fans and pundits to believe that Xavi is building something special at Camp Nou.

Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore in January to bolster their attack. The trio have enjoyed an impressive start to life at Camp Nou and have had an immediate impact on the club's results.

The Spanish giants could now switch their focus to signing young talents to replace some of the aging players in their squad, including the likes of Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets. The defender and defensive midfielder have entered the twilight stages of their respective careers. The club are also expected to sign a young striker to provide cover for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Sociedad midfielder Benat Turrientes has made eight appearances for the Spanish club's first-team. Teenage striker Jon Karrikaburu is yet to make his La Liga debut, but made his first senior appearance for La Real in their 1-1 draw with AS Monaco in the group stage of the Europa League this season.

The player has a contract until 2025 with a release clause of €50m.

Barcelona are likely to look to the free agency and loan market for new signings

Barcelona's current financial situation could prevent them from making moves for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The club are therefore likely to look to the free agency and loan markets for new signings. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish giants are close to completing a move for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie. The 25-year-old's contract with AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana are also believed to be in pole position to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen as per Gerard Romero.

The Danish defender's contract is set to expire this summer, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Chelsea cannot renew their player's contracts due to the economic sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

