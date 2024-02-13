Barcelona plotting move for Xavi's long term target despite the coach's decision to leave at the end of the season: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has been a long-term transfer target for head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barca's renewed interest in Zubumendi comes at a time when head coach Xavi has made his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Spanish tactician has been a longtime fan of Zubimendi and has always wanted to bring him to Camp Nou.

The player, however, opted against a move to Barcelona, despite the Catalan club's interest last summer. He even went further to sign a new contract that is expected to keep him at Real Sociedad until June 2027.

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona are prepared to tempt Sociedad once again with an offer for their star player.

Zubimendi is currently regarded as one of Europe's hottest midfield stars and is attracting interest from a couple of top clubs. The 25-year-old holding midfielder has made 34 appearances for Real Sociedad across all competitions this season, scoring four goals and registering one assist.

Overall, he has made 177 appearances for Real Sociedad having come through their ranks.

Xavi Hernandez slams Barcelona players after disappointing draw at home to Granada

The Spanish tactician wasn't impressed with his team's performance as they struggled to pick up a win against Granada at home in La Liga on February 11.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal's 80th-minute equaliser was enough to save Barca's blushes as they conceded three goals at home to draw the game 3-3.

After the game, Xavi said in an interview via Goal that his players made too many mistakes against Granada, which summed up their performance this season. He went further to stress that the draw has put Barcelona's chances of winning the league this season in jeopardy. He said:

"We had our moments, especially when we could score the 2-0. It would have changed everything. And then we made too many mistakes, we can’t afford that. This is also what has killed us this season. Winning La Liga before today was difficult, but now it is even tougher. It’s not impossible.

Lamine Yamal scored a brace while Robert Lewandowski also scored for Barca against Granada. They are now third in the La Liga table, 10 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.