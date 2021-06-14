Barcelona plotting a player-plus-cash deal to sign Inter Milan star - Reports

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez this summer and are willing to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal for the Argentine ace.

The Blaugrana have already signed Sergio Aguero on a free transfer but want to add more young blood to the team.

Martinez’s contract extension talks with Inter Milan have broken down. The two parties have failed to come to an agreement over extending his current deal by another year.

His current contract with Inter Milan runs until 2023. He could have several offers on the table following his impressive performances in the last couple of seasons.

Lautaro Martinez could still end up at Barcelona this summer, Sport reports. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 12, 2021

Inter Milan could sell some of their players to deal with the financial implications of COVID-19. The club are looking for a new right-back, with Achraf Hakimi linked with an exit.

Barcelona are hoping to persuade Inter Milan into agreeing a player-plus-cash deal involving Emerson Royal, as per Sport. Emerson would be a direct replacement for Hakimi.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Lautaro Martinez could be the player to lead Barcelona’s attack for years

Lautaro Martinez formed a good partnership with Romelu Lukaku last season as Inter Milan ended their near decade-long wait for the Scudetto under Antonio Conte.

Martinez has also played alongside Lionel Messi, so the duo could form a good understanding at Camp Nou should the Barcelona talisman remain at the club.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals last season in Serie A and is perhaps the goal-scorer that Barcelona need to move forward next season.

🔝⚽ | BRACKET



Inter's Goal of the Season? It's up to you: from tomorrow, you can vote on our Instagram Story... 🗳️



Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) June 7, 2021

The Blaugrana relied heavily on Messi’s goals last season as Antoine Griezmann struggled for consistency. The wingers didn’t score much either, as Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati netted a combined 10 goals in La Liga.

While Sergio Aguero will certainly bolster Barcelona’s attack, there are question marks over his longevity. He is in the twilight of his career and isn’t the same player he was a few years ago.

Martinez had revealed earlier this year that he wanted to stay at Inter Milan for a long time, but it remains to be seen if he will extend his contract.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh