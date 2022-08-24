Barcelona plotting shock move for Arsenal outcast who could join Catalans for free this summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favour Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin in the ongoing transfer window.

Bellerin, who is in the final year of his current deal, is keen on securing a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. With Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and Cedric Soares able to deputize at right-back, the 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in London.

During the 2021-22 season, the La Masia graduate helped Real Betis achieve a fifth-place finish in La Liga and lift the Copa del Rey while on loan. He found a new lease of life at Los Verdiblancos as he registered five assists in 32 matches across all competitions.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have asked Bellerin to wait until the end of the window before making a decision about his future. The report also added that the Blaugrana were earlier monitoring Villarreal's Juan Foyth and Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier.

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has reportedly lost confidence in Sergino Dest, who joined the Catalan giants from Ajax in 2020. The 21-year-old is yet to be included in a matchday squad so far this season.

So far, Barcelona have made five major additions to their squad. The club have signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie for a combined sum of around £140 million.

Bellerin, on the other hand, has registered nine goals and 29 assists in 239 matches during his 11-year stint with the Gunners.

Gabriel Agbonlahor claims Ben White's Arsenal future to be bleak

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor claimed that Arsenal defender Ben White might be offloaded in light of the Gunners' new centre-back partnership. He said:

"Ben White did OK, but [Takehiro] Tomiyasu needs to come back. You can tell, with a bigger pitch and better wingers, Ben White will get found out playing right-back."

He continued:

"If I'm Ben White, I’m thinking to myself 'Ouch, I’m not playing centre-half whilst those two are fit'. Whilst Gabriel [Magalhaes] and [William] Saliba are fit, Ben White doesn’t play centre-half. He's either going to play right-back or not play at all."

He added:

"You can see it in a year's time; Arsenal will probably be looking to get some money back for him because he's not going to play at right-back and they've got two better centre-halves. For me, Ben White does not start when Arsenal have a fully fit squad."

White, who has four years left on his deal at the Emirates Stadium, arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion for £50 million last summer.

