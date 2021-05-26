Barcelona plotting swap deal with Juventus – Reports

Barcelona are looking to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer. The Catalan side are reportedly willing to do a swap deal with the Italian giants once again, and this time for the young Dutch defender.

According to TV3, Barcelona are willing to offer Miralem Pjanic, Antoine Griezmann or Ousmane Dembélé for Matthijs de Ligt. However, the report does not reveal the Italian club's stance on the matter.

⚠️ DE LIGT VOL CANVIAR D'AIRES

🎙️ @XaviCampos:



🔊 "No està còmode a Turí i està enviant missatges per deixar la Juve"



🔊 "Una de les seves opcions preferides és el Barça"



🔊 "Els seu entorn reconeix que es va equivocar fa 2 anys anant a Torí quan podia anar al Barça"#OnzeE3 pic.twitter.com/RinFH75PS4 — Onze (@OnzeTv3) May 24, 2021

Barcelona and Juventus were involved in a swap deal last summer with Pjanic and Arthur but showed the transfers as two separate moves to balance their books. Both players failed to deliver at their respective clubs and the two transfers have been touted as among the worst from last summer.

Ronald Koeman is keen on strengthening the squad this summer and is close to sealing five free transfers.

Sergio Aguero and Gini Wijnaldum have reportedly agreed deals with Barcelona. Patrick van Aanholt, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay are the other free agents reportedly on Barcelona's radar.

🚨 Gini Wijnaldum is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, as per @MatteMoretto.#LFC | #FCB pic.twitter.com/7pslFlD13G — Nitwik Football (@NitwikFootball) May 25, 2021

Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt urged not to leave Juventus

Jaap Stam has urged Matthijs de Ligt to remain at Juventus and not move away from the club any time soon. He believes the Dutchman still has a lot to learn, and the Serie A side is the ideal place for him.

Stam told talkSPORT:

"I think it's fundamental that De Ligt stays at Juve for many years, because it's the only way to improve, by dealing with the best, learning to live with pressure in important Champions League and Serie A games. He was criticised a little but had to understand how to adapt to a different style of football.

"He's still young and Matthijs is at a big club with far more pressure than he was accustomed to. The standard of opponent he is facing in Italy is also far higher than in the Netherlands. Juventus invested a large sum to sign him – some way would say too much – but in my view he has done well so far. The experience has made him believe in himself more. He just needs to learn Italian so he can communicate with his teammates."

The TV3 report also claims Matthijs de Ligt and his representatives believe moving to Juventus instead of Barcelona was a wrong move.