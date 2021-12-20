Barcelona plotting unlikely move for Manchester United outcast: Reports

According to the Daily Star, FC Barcelona could plot an unlikely move for Manchester United's Juan Mata next year.

Under the current financial constraints, it will certainly be a difficult task for FC Barcelona to spend big on players in the near future. Hence, the chase for Juan Mata makes sense as he is likely to be a cheap option for the Catalans.

There are also reports coming from Catalunya that Barcelona are on the verge of selling some of their top stars like Frenkie De Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Given the financial situation at Barcelona, the club could be looking into players who are on the verge of becoming free agents in the near future. Manchester United's Juan Mata fits well into these conditions as the Spaniard will be out of contract by the end of the current season. Mata has found it very difficult to get game time at Manchester United lately. Despite the arrival of new interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Mata has stayed down in the pecking order.

As per the latest reports from the Daily Star, FC Barcelona has targeted the 33-year-old Manchester United outcast as a potential free signing. A deal could happen during the summer transfer window which would pave way for the Catalans to sign Mata on a free transfer.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani could move to Barcelona in the next summer

The rumors surrounding Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani are getting stronger each day. Cavani will be out of contract by the end of the season and there are a handful of clubs waiting to sign the 34-year-old from the Red Devils. As per the latest reports, Barcelona seem to be the front runner to sign Cavani and a deal could be made in the January transfer window.

Reports suggest that Cavani and his entourage have made it clear that they only want a deal that will run until June 30th. A short-term deal could be a great option for both parties as Cavani could end up getting a bit more playing time than what he is receiving at United. With the unexpected and forced retirement of Sergio Aguero, Barcelona desperately need a striker and the Uruguayan sharpshooter can come in and fill the void.

Cavani could also be a role model for all the young stars in Barcelona who are slowly making huge waves in the footballing world. The 34-year-old could end up having the same impact as he had when he signed for Manchester United. Moreover, Cavani can still rise to the occasion and score crucial goals for his team, making him a good signing for Barcelona.

Edited by Diptanil Roy