Manchester United star accepts offer to join Barcelona in January: Reports

Manchester United and Barcelona will both need to make some tough decisions in the January transfer window. Now the latest reports from Marca claim that Manchester United star Edinson Cavani has accepted Barcelona's offer to join in January.

Barcelona are in need of some serious firepower up front. With Sergio Aguero tragically calling time on his career, the Catalan giants have freed up some space on their wage bill to sign Manchester United's Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan sharpshooter has not featured for the Reds since November 2nd. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United are no longer reliant on Cavani to lead their line. They are also well stocked in the attacking department with Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood and Sancho all available and playing regularly.

The report further claims that Cavani only wants to sign a short term contract until June 30th with Barcelona. While the South American star might not be a long-term solution, there is no doubting his class. Cavani's experience, work ethic and undoubted world class ability could help Xavi revitalize Barcelona this season.

Barcelona have also been linked with moves for Manchester United stars Alex Telles and Anothony Martial

Alex Telles and Anthony Martial could leave Manchester United in January

Since the departure of Lionel Messi, Barcelona have really struggled this season. They are already out of the UEFA Champions League and only have 24 points in 16 La Liga games.

Barcelona are in need of fresh blood and have reportedly turned their attention towards wantaway Manchester United stars like Anthony Martial.

Spanish reports have also linked Barcelona with a move for Manchester United left-back Alex Telles. However, with the Brazilian starting both Premier League games under Rangnick, it looks highly unlikely that the Premier League giants will entertain offers for their left-back.

While Barcelona might struggle to financially complete moves for the likes of Anthony Martial and Alex Telles, a move for Cavani could go through in the January transfer window.

Manchester United will also be keen to trim their squad and might welcome the opportunity to let go of Cavani's wages in the January transfer window.

Cavani has always scored goals for every team he has played for. Xavi will be hoping that the potential arrival of the Manchester United star will be enough to inspire Barcelona to a top 4 finish in La Liga this season.

