Barcelona ponder move for La Masia graduate who previously played for PSG this summer - Reports

Barcelona are open to signing La Masia graduate Xavi Simons, who played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season, according to Fichajes. The Dutch midfielder made 11 appearances for the Parisian club.

The youngster is in good form for Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven this season. The attacking midfielder has scored 16 goals and has provided eight assists in 39 matches this campaign after joining the club for only €12 million.

His rich vein of form has attracted interest from multiple clubs. Barcelona are interested in the player. However, they might have to see off interest from PSG if they are to secure the player's signature.

Simons, 19, is contracted with the Dutch club until 2027. His market value is an estimated €30 million.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his PSG contract. The legendary number 10 is yet to sign an extension to his current deal.

Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barca. However, the player also has a mammoth €400 million per year contract offer on the table from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Former Brazilian footballer Juninho, however, urged the Argentine not to go to the Middle East to rekindle his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and tipped him to make a return to the Catalan club. He said (via Barca Universal):

“He achieved everything, he was world champion but time flies for everyone. I think the best thing is to return to Barça but in a different way. Returning to Barça with the same contract, it could not go down well with the fans."

Juninho added:

“If he returns to Barça, with his heart, another speech, and a contract in the conditions of Barça today, it can be a good choice. It’s better than going to a derby against Cristiano Ronaldo, without disrespecting the Saudi league.”

Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for Barcelona before leaving the club in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes