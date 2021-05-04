Barcelona prepare six-man transfer wishlist including Manchester United & Chelsea targets - Reports

Barcelona have prepared a six-man transfer wishlist and are ready to go head-to-head with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are in need of a major overhaul and have identified the players who can improve their squad, as per reports in Express.

On the defensive front, Barcelona are keen to sign their former youth player Eric Garcia from Manchester City. Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is also on their wishlist but the Reds will reportedly try to hold on to the Dutchman by offering him an extension.

The other four players on Barcelona's wishlist are all forwards as they want to replace Luis Suarez, who they lost to Atletico Madrid in the last summer transfer window.

Manchester City great Sergio Aguero, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Lyon's Memphis Depay and Inter's Lautaro Martinez complete the six-man transfer list for Barcelona.

🎙Aguero " Lionel Messi is a symbol and legend of Barça, but things happen in football. Many players have changed for Leo and he stayed at Barcelona. He loves the club, he identifies with Barcelona, he is comfortable and happy” pic.twitter.com/9VlGVdSjHu — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) May 4, 2020

There is talk of signing Haaland: Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Mino Raiola is in Barcelona right now, true and 100% confirmed as Sport reported. He’s landed today after meeting with BVB in Dortmund in the last days to talk about Erling Haaland’s future. The race is open with many clubs involved, Barça too. Work in progress. 🔴🇳🇴 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Haaland is currently in demand, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also interested in the 20-year-old's signature.

Koeman had opened up on Barcelona's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in March this year. However, he stopped short of delving into the details of the move and didn't reveal whether Barcelona are the favorites to sign the Norwegian striker.

Advertisement

"Haaland? This is not a time to talk about a player who is not ours out of respect for his club. There is talk of signings but I don't like it and I need to focus on tomorrow's game and the players we have.

"We'll talk in the next few weeks on where we can improve but I will not respond to players who are not ours," Koeman had said.

I hope Lionel Messi stays with us: Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Can Barcelona hold on to Lionel Messi?

Perhaps the most important transfer issue that Barcelona are facing is extending Lionel Messi's contract, which runs down in the summer. Manager Ronald Koeman opened up on Messi's contract issue ahead of their La Liga encounter against Granada last week.

“I’m not interested in PSG, I don’t know if it’s true. I hope he stays with us. For me, he should finish here because he’s spent his whole life here, but ultimately it’s a decision that he will have to make. It doesn’t worry me at all, I’m just focussed on winning [against Granada],” Koeman said.