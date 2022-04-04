Barcelona prepare swap deal offer to sign 33-year-old superstar - Reports 

According to Sport (via ESPN), a possible swap deal could be on the cards for Barcelona involving Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona will be willing to offer full-back Sergino Dest to Munich as part of a deal for the Polish poacher.

The La Liga giants are seemingly set to make waves in the transfer market this summer. As per Forbes.com, Andreas Christensen and Erling Haaland are of interest to the Blaugrana this summer as well.

Lewandowski has been one of the world's best in recent years, with no one really coming close in terms of goalscoring capabilities.

Jam @Carefree_Jam



He's the best striker the world football right now.



| Robert Lewandowski has scored 45 goals and made 4 assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season.He's the best striker the world football right now. @designwithjemma [Follow] Robert Lewandowski has scored 45 goals and made 4 assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season. He's the best striker the world football right now. 🎨| @designwithjemma [Follow] https://t.co/0kO5dZUZb7

The Pole led his side to qualify for the the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after he converted his penalty in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday.

His future came into the spotlight recently as his contract runs out in the summer of 2023 and talks to extend his stay at Bayern are yet to begin.

If the Bundesliga side want a fee for him then they must sell him before this deadline. Otherwise the new masters of the 'free market' will snap him up.

According to these reports, Lewandoski has already said yes to a move to Spain and is willing to join Xavi's exciting new project.

American fullback Dest has been a target for the Bundesliga champions since his departure from Ajax in 2019. Bayern may be willing to listen to offers for Lewandowski including the 21-year-old.

Barcelona are being resurrected under Xavi

Since the arrival of Xavi as manager in November, Barcelona have reintroduced their Tiki-Taka style and played football with class and elegance. Because of this, more and more players are starting to get attracted to the club as they believe it can once again become what it was.

Lionel Messi's departure was a massive blow to their squad after he left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer. For a couple of seasons now they haven't been able to sign the best players like they used to due to wage issues.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres all joined the Spanish powerhouses from the Premier League this January. They have looked phenomenal in the games they have played.

If Lewandowski was to sign, we could see the return of one of the most frightening front three's in world football. This includes Aubameyang, Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele.

The Blaugrana have been linked to a lot of players this summer. But even if they can bring in just one of these superstars, it will surely put them in contention for the La Liga title and Champions League title once again.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Bayern extend Lewandowski's contract? Yes No 0 votes so far