“Barcelona are prepared to let him go” - Fabrizio Romano confirms 32-year-old had received surprise proposal to leave Catalan club

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona are willing to let go of midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian returned to the Camp Nou this summer after a season-long loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas JK. Pjanic received a decent number of minutes for the Blaugrana in pre-season, with Xavi Hernandez even indicating that the 32-year-old was in his plans.

However, Romano has now revealed that the Catalans are okay with the midfielder departing the club. He stated that Pjanic has received an offer from Sharjah FC in the UAE Pro League.

Romano tweeted:

"Excl: Miralem Pjanić has received a proposal by Sharjah FC in UAE pro league on a three year deal - up to the player, there’s a chance to leave Barcelona for Pjanić."

The Italian journalist added that Pjanic could still change clubs despite the summer transfer window being shut in Europe as it is still open in the UAE:

"Transfer market’s still open there and so Barça are prepared to let him go if Miralem will accept."

Xavi notably has several options in midfield this season. Franck Kessie has arrived on a free transfer to join the likes of Pedri Gonzalez and Pablo Gavi, who impressed last season. Sergio Busquets is in his final season at the Nou Camp, while Frenkie de Jong also stayed, despite rumors linking him with a move away.

Pjanic hasn't got onto the pitch for the Blaugrana in LaLiga this season despite being named on the bench for all four matches. Overall, he has played just 30 matches across all competitions for the club since joining from Juventus in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder has contributed no goals or assists but has lifted the Copa del Rey title.

Barcelona look to open UEFA Champions League campaign with a victory

Barcelona started their 2022-23 LaLiga season with a stutter, drawing 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano at the Nou Camp. However, they have since recovered in spectacular fashion.

The Spanish heavyweights beat Real Sociedad 4-1 away at the Anoeta in their second league match. They then thrashed Real Valladolid 4-0 before trouncing Sevilla 3-0 in their next two matches.

Xavi's men will now look to carry their excellent run of form into the UEFA Champions League. They will take on Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, September 7.

The two teams last met in the same competition back in November 2011. Barcelona emerged 4-0 victors back then, thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick and a goal from Cesc Fabregas.

