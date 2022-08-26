Barcelona preparing offer to sign 30-year-old Mali international: Reports

Barcelona are preparing an offer to sign Stade Rennais right-back Hamari Traore, as per L'Equipe.

Traore's availability has alerted Barca bosses, with the player having just a year left remaining on his current deal at Roazhon Park.

A deal for the Malian international could cost as low as €3 million and the defender qualifies for the Spanish league having made 43 international caps.

The Blaugrana have been on the lookout for a new right-back signing with Xavi Hernandez appearing to be not entirely keen on Sergino Dest.

They have been linked with a move for Villarreal's Juan Foyth.

However, a deal for the Argentine is proving too expensive and the Yellow Submarine's vice-president played down the defender departing, per DAZN.

Hence, Barca may now be turning their attention to Traore with the Malian having made 42 appearances last season, scoring three goals whilst providing 11 assists.

At the age of 30, the right-back would arrive at the Nou Camp with vital experience and he currently captains Rennes.

The Ligue 1 side are open to the player's departure given he has just a year remaining on his contract.

Rennes are also keen on offloading the defender's wages of an estimated €2 million gross annually.

Barcelona manager Xavi missed out on top right-back target

Azpilicueta was Barca's first choice

Barcelona boss Xavi has admitted that his side missed out on their No.1 transfer priority for the right-back role.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta had been the Catalan giants' preference, with the Spaniard seemingly keen to join the club.

However, after much speculation that a move would come to fruition, the player signed a new two-year deal with the Blues.

Xavi has commented on missing out on Azpilicueta, saying (via FourFourTwo):

"Being honest, we wanted to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and we couldn't, so that's the situation."

The Barca boss then touched on the current situation with regards to Dest's future at the Nou Camp.

Ronald Araujo filled in at right-back despite the American's availability and Xavi has seemingly hinted that he is not in the plans of the Barca coach, saying:

"We do have players who can provide cover there. Ronald (Araujo) did well there last weekend, Sergi Roberto can play there and Kounde can as well in case of an emergency."

He added:

"He (Dest) knows what the situation is."

Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has joined Serie A side Leece on a season-long loan.

