Barcelona set to make formal offer for 24-year-old star - Reports 

Barcelona are preparing to make a formal offer for Villarreal full-back Juan Foyth, according to TyC Sports' Gaston Edul (via Barca Blaugranes). The two clubs are set to meet next week as the Blaugrana strive to strike a deal before the transfer window shuts in a couple of weeks.

It's no secret Barcelona are in the market for a new right-back this summer. According to recent reports, they have formed a five-man shortlist for the same, with Juan Foyth being one of them.

The Blaugrana will now negotiate with Villarreal for the transfer fee for Foyth, 24. According to the aforementioned source, Villarreal want around €42 million for their full-back. Barcelona, though, are unlikely to meet that asking price as they hope to seal a lower transfer fee, considering their financial difficulties.

Gerard Romero (via Barca Blaugranes) has said that Barcelona are close to agreeing personal terms with Juan Foyth. Villarreal are already in search of a replacement for the full-back.

Foyth joined Villarreal in the summer of 2020 on loan from Tottenham Hotspur before making his move permanent a season later. The Argentine international has La Liga experience, having made 42 appearances for Unai Emery's side.

Barcelona have been in dire need of a new right-back. As things stand, the only recognised right-back at the club is Sergino Dest. The American, however, has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this summer. According to The Metro, Manchester United have submitted an opening bid for Dest of around €16 million (£14.3 million).

Another option at the right-back position for manager Xavi Hernandez is Sergi Roberto, albeit as a makeshift option. The Spaniard, however, went with Ronald Araujo in that position in the goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga opener.

The Blaugrana need to offload some fringe players to make new signings, though. Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been linked with exits from the club.

Barcelona face Real Sociedad in their next La Liga game

Xavi Hernandez's side travel to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday (August 21). The Blaugrana will look to secure their first win of the new season following their busy summer of acquisitions.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live The midfield against Real Sociedad is expected to be Pedri - Pjanic - De Jong.



— SPORT The midfield against Real Sociedad is expected to be Pedri - Pjanic - De Jong.— SPORT ❗️The midfield against Real Sociedad is expected to be Pedri - Pjanic - De Jong.— SPORT https://t.co/bAld4X4C5v

Sociedad opened their La Liga campaign with 1-0 away win against Cadiz and will look for an upset against the Blaugrana.

