Barcelona draw up 5-man right-back shortlist to sign this transfer window - Reports 

Barcelona are looking to sign a new right-back before the end of the summer transfer window and have prepared a five-man shortlist for the same.

According to journalist Gerard Romero (via Barca Blaugranes), Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier, Villarreal's Juan Foyth, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are potential targets.

Barcelona have been looking to sign a new right-back all summer, having failed in their pursuit of Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard recently penned a new two-year contract with the Blues, extending the search for a new right-back at the Camp Nou.

According to the aforementioned source, Foyth and Meunier are the top priorities, with Frimpong, Dalot and Wan-Bissaka also under consideration.

The right-back position is one of the weak links in the current squad. Manager Xavi Hernandez played Ronald Araujo as a makeshift right-back in their goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga opener. The Uruguayan defender had a difficult time in an unfamiliar position, though, amplifying the requirement of a specialist right-back.

Juan Foyth could be an ideal fit. The former Tottenham Hotspur full-back has La Liga experience, having played two seasons for Villarreal and could cost Barcelona around €25 million. Meunier, meanwhile, would be a much cheaper option at €10-12 million.

Xavi does have a right-back - Sergino Dest - but he was left out of the matchday squad against Vallecano. The American is facing an uncertain future at the Camp Nou. According to SPORT, Manchester United are interested in Dest. The Red Devils are also willing to include Diogo Dalot as part of a deal, but the Blaugrana are only interested in a cash offer.

Barcelona will need to offload players to sign new ones

According to the aforementioned report, the Blaugrana need to offload fringe players to sign new ones before the transfer window slams shut. Apart from Dest, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay have also been linked with moves away from the club.

Memphis' camp will be in contact with Barça again to discuss contract termination. Juventus want to be fast on Memphis Depay deal on a free transfer. Documents will be sent to player's lawyers soon to check the agreement - it's well advanced, as revealed on Friday.Memphis' camp will be in contact with Barça again to discuss contract termination. Juventus want to be fast on Memphis Depay deal on a free transfer. Documents will be sent to player's lawyers soon to check the agreement - it's well advanced, as revealed on Friday. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juve Memphis' camp will be in contact with Barça again to discuss contract termination. https://t.co/ibyHujW4zC

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in direct contact with Aubameyang and want to wrap the deal on priority, having let Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leave.

Edited by Bhargav