Barcelona president identifies 41-year-old Premier League coach as replacement for Xavi: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly eyeing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for Xavi Hernandez.

Barca appointed Xavi as manager in November 2021 following Ronald Koeman's departure. He led the club to a La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana trophy in his first full season managing the Blaugrana.

However, they have suffered this season in their attempts to retain the La Liga title. Barcelona sit fourth in the table, eight points behind leaders Girona with a game in hand. They have been far from their best and have been grinding out results in most of their games this season.

Barca also lost 4-1 against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday, January 14. This has further increased pressure on Xavi, who has won 74, lost 24, and drawn 20 of his 118 games in charge of Barcelona.

As per journalist Adrian Sanchez, club president Laporta has identified Arteta as a potential replacement if things don't improve soon.

Arteta has done an excellent job at Arsenal, having been appointed in December 2019 following Unai Emery's sacking. While he led them to a fifth, eighth, and eighth-placed finish in his first three seasons, the Spaniard has made the Gunners title challengers.

Arteta has also won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield during his time with Arsenal. He has won 123 of his 209 games in charge of the north London side, losing 54 and drawing 32. His contract with the club runs until 2025.

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola defends Xavi amidst rising pressure

Pep Guardiola recently defended Xavi Hernandez amidst criticism regarding Barcelona's performances this season. He urged the players to take some responsibility and improve their performances.

Guardiola won the FIFA The Best Coach of the Year 2023 award for winning the treble with Manchester City last season. During the ceremony on Monday, January 15, the Spaniard was asked about his former club and he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I want to give Xavi my support. It is easy to blame the coach, but the players have to step up. There is no secret, they are the ones who play. Not everything is the coach’s fault.

“The players have to take a step forward, if the coach stays until the end, the players have to show their quality, they have done it many times and will do it again.”

Guardiola won numerous trophies during his time managing Barcelona, including a treble. Xavi was a key player of the squad as the former midfielder made 208 appearances under Guardiola, registering 36 goals and 81 assists.