Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes stern Lionel Messi order ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly ordered the club to focus on signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. According to Diario Sport, the Blaugrana are worried that they might miss out on the attacker and are ready to pull out all the stops to secure a reunion.

The club are looking to overcome their financial troubles and have presented a Financial Feasibility Plan to La Liga. This comes after La Liga president Javier Tebas rejected the extensions handed to Gavi and Ronald Araujo as the Catalan giants were in violation of Financial Fair Play rules.

Barcelona will be unable to make any move for Messi until their Financial Feasibility Plan is ratified by the league. If Laporta considers signing the Argentinian as a priority, then the extensions to their youngsters could take a backseat.

Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer and he has received interest from different clubs. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have reportedly made a massive offer to entice the attacker to join them. Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are also pushing to strike a deal with the player.

The Spanish media has claimed that the upcoming week could be crucial for Barcelona, with the Argentine ready to make a decision in the near future.

Xavi insists Messi's return to Barcelona depends on the Argentine

The PSG attacker has been linked with an exit from the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona manager Xavi has claimed that it is up to Lionel Messi to decide whether he wants to return to Barcelona for next season.

Speaking to TV3, the Spaniard insisted that the club would do whatever is necessary to bring the player back if he is interested. Xavi said:

"It depends on him [Messi]. If he wants to come to Barça, we will do everything necessary so that he can come. I think the conditions are right. Football-wise I think he could still help us a lot. But it depends on him 99 percent."

The Blaugrana's financial troubles mean a move for the 35-year-old remains difficult. They have had to cut down on their wage bill, saying goodbye to club veterans like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Commenting on the situation, Xavi added:

"I thought it would be easier. When you have to make decisions contrary to what the player would want, it starts to become difficult. Especially when it comes to friends, like Gerard. I told him he had to step aside, and it was hard for me to fall asleep."

"Jordi got angry but he showed me that he was 100 percent committed. With Busquets, everything has been easier. All three have been able to leave at the right time."

