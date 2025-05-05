Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains keen on bringing 25-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to the Catalan giants: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly still keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo's compatriot Rafael Leao for the club this summer. Leao has been linked to the Catalan giants for the last couple of seasons, although no deal has gone through.

Rafael Leao is one of AC Milan's regular starters, having contributed 11 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances across competitions. Leao is a natural left winger - a position Barcelona have been looking to reinforce for a while now. Raphinha has been nothing short of exceptional on the left this season, but Leao's arrival could allow Flick to have more options in the attack. Moreover, Raphinha is a versatile forward who can fit in anywhere in the attack.

According to SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona president Joan Laporta continues to remain interested in signing Rafael Leao. Laporta believes the Portuguese winger could deliver much better numbers at the Camp Nou than he is doing at AC Milan. However, Leao will not come for a low price, which could be much beyond Barca's financial standing.

Rafael Leao's current contract with AC Milan runs until June 2028. According to Transfermarkt, the Portugal international is valued at around €75 million. Such a fee would be difficult for Barcelona to shell out, as their financial situation is well-established. However, a deal could be possible if the Catalans can make major sales this summer.

Barcelona eye Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as a Nico Williams alternative: Reports

According to Fichajes.net (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona have set their sight on Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as an alternative to Nico Williams. The Catalans have been chasing the signature of Williams since last summer, but the winger chose to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

Moreover, the Catalans will have to pay a hefty price to secure Nico Williams' services, with Arsenal and Chelsea also in the race. As an alternative, Barcelona are keen on bringing Ademola Lookman to the Camp Nou. The Nigerian has contributed 19 goals and seven assists in 38 outings for Atalanta across competitions.

Lookman could be a great alternative to a forward like Nico Williams and also enable Flick to have more options in the attack. The forward could be available for around €35 million, which is a much cheaper price compared to Williams. However, the deal will not come without competition as Manchester United are also in the race to sign Ademola Lookman.

Coach Ruben Amorim is looking to bolster his attack this season with Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford reportedly on their way out. Ademola Lookman could be a great signing for a lucrative fee for the Red Devils.

In the end, it will depend on the sales that both clubs can pull off to enable them to make new signings this summer. Lookman's personal choice will also play a decisive role.

