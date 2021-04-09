Barcelona president Joan Laporta in talks with Mino Raiola over deals for Paul Pogba and two other superstars: Reports

According to Spanish news outlet OkDario, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been in talks with well-renowned agent Mino Raiola over the transfer of three players this summer.

Barcelona have endured a mixed spell this season. They suffered defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Super Cup final and crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of PSG.

However, they have turned their season around, reaching the final of the Copa Del Rey and also closing the gap on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid to just one point.

Laporta has now begun making moves for a summer squad overhaul, as he aims to bring instant success to the club following his appointment back in February.

The Barcelona president, who is keen on strengthening Ronald Koeman's squad, has reportedly met with super-agent Mino Raiola over the transfer of three of his clients. These include Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij and Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

[🔴🔵] Barcelona want to sign Erling Haaland. And, now, reports have suggested they also want to land Mino Raiola clients Stefan De Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt and Paul Pogba. pic.twitter.com/cqvqXA2jPU — FTBL AREA (@AreaFtbl) April 8, 2021

Laporta and Raiola were recently in touch over a potential deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who is highly sought-after by top clubs in Europe.

However, reports claim the Catalan giants would prefer to sign the 22-year-old next summer due to financial reasons.

With Ronald Koeman keen to bolster his defensive ranks, Laporta is now looking to bring in a big-name defender this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt has been a long-time target for Barcelona, who were closely monitoring his progress during his time at Ajax.

The 23-year-old was touted to move to the Camp Nou in 2019 after leading Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Netherlands international eventually opted to sign for Juventus, which saw Barcelona end their pursuit.

However, with Juventus struggling this season and reportedly aiming for a squad clear-out, Barcelona have rekindled their interest in the central defender.

Laporta is also looking at a move for Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij, who has starred for Inter Milan this season.

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is another target for Joan Laporta, who is interested in taking the Frenchman to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona looking to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Ever since returning to Manchester United back in 2016, Paul Pogba has been a constant name in the transfer rumor mill.

His agent Mino Raiola has also fueled rumors of a potential departure on multiple occasions, revealing the midfielder was unhappy at Old Trafford.

While Paul Pogba may have struggled to reach his peak at Manchester United, he has proven he is one of the most gifted midfielders around.

The 28-year-old guided France to the 2018 World Cup title against Croatia, where he scored a belter to hand Les Bleus a 4-1 win.

Barcelona’s terrible Paul Pogba transfer offer as ‘Mino Raiola talks held’ over deal #FCB https://t.co/E5vuiuemP2 — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) April 8, 2021

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in Pogba, dating back to three years ago during his fall-out with head coach Jose Mourinho.

However, a deal failed to materialize after Manchester United turned down their offer for the Frenchman.

Pogba’s contract with Manchester United expires next year, and with no contract extension on the horizon, Barcelona will fancy making a sensational swoop for the world-class midfielder.