Barcelona president Joan Laporta urges player not to listen to offers from other clubs just a year after nearly selling him to PL giants - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly asked Frenkie de Jong to avoid talks with any club in the summer. He wants the Dutchman to stay at Camp Nou - less than a year after putting the midfielder up in the transfer market.

Per a report in El Nacional, De Jong has interest from Premier League clubs but is not considering a move right now. Laporta wants him to maintain that mindset going into the transfer window and not be lured away.

Manchester United and Chelsea were keen on signing him last summer, but the Dutchman was adamant about not leaving Camp Nou. The two sides reportedly remain interested, while Liverpool and Manchester City have also joined the race.

De Jong has been impressive again this season, with a stunning 90.7% pass success rate in the league. He has scored twice in 24 La Liga appearances.

Manchester United told to avoid Barcelona star chase

Andy Cole has urged his former club Manchester United to avoid chasing Frenkie de Jong in the summer. He believes that the club can attract other players for the midfield and should not waste time running after the Barcelona star.

He told King Casino Bonus:

"I look at it from the outside, is Frenkie de Jong the midfield player that could do a job for Manchester United? No, he's not. De Jong is a very good player and there is no disputing that, but if you look at last season's transfer saga and you have to wonder why would Manchester United want to put themselves in that position again."

He added:

"They need to go for players who actually want to come to the club like Casemiro did. Going in for De Jong again makes them look desperate, this is Manchester United football club we're talking about here. If you don't want to play for them then move on to your next option."

Cole continued:

"I'm looking at the two games Barcelona played against Manchester United, and you can see they were not the better team. But if they win La Liga, De Jong will be thinking what's the point in him leaving Barcelona, especially if they fix their financial problems. I just want Manchester United to know they can go out there and attract any top player. It's not about money, these top players that are available will all be fought for and paid a decent wage anyway, so that makes no difference anymore."

Frenkie de Jong's contract at Barcelona runs until 2026.

Poll : 0 votes