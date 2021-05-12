Barcelona president unhappy with star player's lack of game time - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly not happy with Ronald Koeman's treatment of Riqui Puig. The young midfielder has started just three matches this season and fans are desperate to see more of him.

According to a report in RAC1, Joan Laporta 'does not understand' why Ronald Koeman has refused to use Riqui Puig this season. The club president sees the youngster as a key part of the club's future and wants him to play more often.

Riqui Puig was asked to leave on loan by Ronald Koeman but the young midfielder rejected the offers. Ajax were one of the clubs reportedly keen on signing the Spaniard, but he was determined to stay and win his place at Barcelona.

Riqui Puig had revealed why he decided to stay and fight for his place when he could have gone and gotten some much-needed experience. He said:

"I owe everything to this club who saw me grow and formed me as a person, they owe me nothing. I've promised my dad that I'll make it here and take advantage of every opportunity I get."

Ronald Koeman on Barcelona star Riqui Puig

Ronald Koeman has been quizzed several times by the media about his treatment of Riqui Puig. He has given his reasoning every single time and said:

"Maybe Riqui needs to be more physical, but I like players that try to improve every day and take their chances to improve with both hands. In that position (midfield) there is a lot of competition, but maybe in training he doesn't do enough to make the coach change his way of thinking. These days it's not just about quality, you need many other things, too." [H/T Sport]

"I have nothing against Riqui Puig. We have very young players like Konrad, Matheus and Junior who don't have many minutes, but you always think I'm talking about Riqui. I have no problem with him, we talk often. His future? He has to decide." [H/T Goal]

Barcelona have failed to make the most of their chances of winning the title this season by drawing the last two matches. Barcelona are now 2nd in the table but could fall 4 points behind Atletico Madrid with just 2 games to go.