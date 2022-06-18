Barcelona prioritizing sale of 3 players in the summer transfer window - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offload 3 players in the summer transfer window as they look to balance the books at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants are in need of cutting down their wage bill and will reportedly look to use the sale of players to do so.

Cadena SER (via BarcaUniversal) reports that the three players they are looking to sell on priority are Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Martin Braithwaite.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal After having several French players in the squad, Barcelona could have none next season as Dembélé, Umtiti and Lenglet are expected to leave Barça. After having several French players in the squad, Barcelona could have none next season as Dembélé, Umtiti and Lenglet are expected to leave Barça. https://t.co/Xi1GHsT7Jm

Umtiti, 28, joined Barca from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2016 for €25 million and he began life at the Nou Camp in impressive fashion.

He has made 132 appearances for the Blaugrana but has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons.

Barcelona have tried offloading the French defender in recent windows but have faced problems because of the player's lack of fitness and high wages.

There is reported interest from France whilst Umtiti may need to take a pay-cut in order to secure a move away.

Meanwhile, Lenglet, 27, arrived at the Nou Camp from Sevilla in 2018. He has made 159 appearances for Barcelona, but like Umtiti, has found game time hard to come by in recent seasons.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been touted with moves for the Frenchman but according to TeamTalk they will be looking at securing a loan deal.

Braithwaite, 31, was somewhat of a surprise signing when Barcelona lured him from Leganes in 2020. The Danish striker has never really fit in at the Nou Camp and took a sly dig at his lack of game time in Catalonia whilst on international duty, saying (via BarcaUniversal):

“I’ve played more in these four games with the Denmark national team than in the whole season at Barça."

COYBees @COYBeescom Brentford have emerged as a “possible destination” for striker Martin Braithwaite as Barcelona look to sell the Danish international this summer. [Dario SPORT] Brentford have emerged as a “possible destination” for striker Martin Braithwaite as Barcelona look to sell the Danish international this summer. [Dario SPORT] https://t.co/z1ZkK6HUxn

Braithwaite made just four appearances for Barca last season and has been told to look for a new team.

Barcelona looking to free up space for new acquistions

Bernardo Silva has reportedly given Barca the thumbs up

Not only are Barcelona attempting to balance the books with the potential sales of players, but they are also trying to make room for new signings.

The Catalan giants continue to be linked with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona are preparing a new bid for the prolific centre-forward.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal termsLewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. Barcelona are preparing their new official bid for Robert Lewandowski. Laporta's great relationship with his agent Zahavi helped to wait and keep valid verbal agreement on personal terms 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB Lewandowski's priority has always been Barça, despite Chelsea and PSG approaches. https://t.co/VxbVgJZp3D

Lewandowski's preference is to join Barcelona despite interest from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are also being linked with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Mundo Deportivo (via Forbes) reports that the Portuguese midfielder has asked the Premier League champions to allow him to move to the Nou Camp. His potential arrival may stem from the sale of Manchester United-linked midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Daily Telegraph reports that the two sides remain £17 million apart in their valuation of the Dutch midfielder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far