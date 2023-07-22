Barcelona and PSG target offered stunning £300,000-per-week deal at current club - Reports

Manchester City have dangled a staggering £300,000-per-week offer in front of Bernardo Silva as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are monitoring him. The midfield maestro had an impressive season, guiding the Sky Blues to the treble, and this has seen both European powerhouses hot on his trail, according to Mirror.

Barcelona has been serenading the Portuguese sensation for three back-to-back summers, but now, they've got more than just PSG to worry about. Saudi club Al Hilal is lurking in the shadows with a jaw-dropping £500,000-per-week proposal.

However, Pep Guardiola won't let his prized asset, who scored four goals and created five assists in the Premier League last season, go without a fight. Slapping a cool £70 million price tag on Silva has slowed his suitors down a bit, as clubs are hesitating to match the lofty valuation.

City's intentions are clear, and Silva's potential new deal further underscores their commitment. This comes hot on the heels of some significant shake-ups in the squad. With the departure of captain Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City appears to be on the brink of a slight squad upheaval.

Bayern Munich are casting covetous eyes on Kyle Walker and the future of Aymeric Laporte is drenched in uncertainty. Joao Cancelo's tumultuous relationship with Guardiola seems to have reached a point of no return. With all three players potentially leaving as well, the Cityzens may need to enter the transfer market with intent.

They've already netted Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic and are actively courting RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol as a potential Laporte replacement. But the Etihad side is hoping to keep the majority of their treble-winning squad intact, and the massive contract offer for Silva shows just that. If he signs an extension, it will certainly see Barcelona and PSG reduce their interest in his services.

Barcelona have placed two PSG players on their radar

Barcelona are setting sights on PSG players Juan Bernat and Nordi Mukiele. As per reports from El Nacional, president Joan Laporta has earmarked this duo as potential linchpins to bolster the Blaugrana's defensive foundations.

The void left by Jordi Alba's departure looms large over Camp Nou. The left flank of Barca's defense now seeks a seasoned guardian, and who better than the European football veteran, Juan Bernat?

With 128 games under his belt for PSG, the 30-year-old former Bayern Munich ace brings an air of authority and reliability. Tied down with PSG until 2025 and carrying a palatable €10 million market tag, he might just be the perfect solution for Barcelona.

The right flank isn't without its own set of needs. With Barcelona in hot pursuit of heavyweights like Joao Cancelo, a fresh name has entered the fray - Nordi Mukiele.

At 25, this dynamic right-back, though still blossoming, boasts 25 appearances and three assists for the Parisian giants. Contracted till 2027 and valued at €18 million, Mukiele presents an appealing, pocket-friendly alternative for Barca's reinforcement endeavors.