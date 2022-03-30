Barcelona to pursue move for Premier League attacker based on Ousmane Dembele's contract situation: Reports

Barcelona will pursue a move for Leeds United attacker Raphinha based on the contract situation of Ousmane Dembele, as per Spanish outlet AS. Dembele looked destined to leave the Blaugrana, with his contract expiring in the summer. However, things have drastically changed over the last few weeks.

The 24-year-old has picked up his game to a completely different level. The Catalan giants are now set to make another attempt to keep the Frenchman at the club beyond this summer.

AS claims that Dembele could end up agreeing to a new deal to stay at Barcelona and that will affect their plans regarding Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Spanish outlet claims that the Brazilian international, despite already having 'an agreement with Barcelona', could see his dream move end in 'shambles'.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



🖋️ Barcelona have approached Dembele about a new contract, as per 🧙‍♂️ Ousmane Dembele has registered more assists (7) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2022🖋️ Barcelona have approached Dembele about a new contract, as per @SkySportsLyall - The winger's current deal expires at the end of the season... 🧙‍♂️ Ousmane Dembele has registered more assists (7) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2022🖋️ Barcelona have approached Dembele about a new contract, as per @SkySportsLyall - The winger's current deal expires at the end of the season... https://t.co/u5xfOwbPXw

As per AS, the Blaugrana are hesitant to match Leeds United's demands for their star attacker. Their chances of landing the 25-year-old will become significantly weaker if Dembele extends his contract.

It is understood that Xavi Hernandez wants to keep the World Cup-winning winger following his scintillating run of form in recent weeks. The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has scored one goal and provided seven assists in his last eight games for the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, Raphinha has no shortage of suitors for his services and should earn a big move even if his move to Barca does not materialize.

The fleet-footed winger has been ever-impressive for Leeds United since joining them from Rennes in 2020. His excellent showings have seen him rewarded with seven caps for Brazil so far. Raphinha has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 27 Premier League games for Leeds this season.

Should Barcelona keep Ousmane Dembele instead of signing Raphinha?

Ousmane Dembele was regarded as a generational talent when Barcelona spent a fortune on his services back in 2017. Injuries and inconsistency have seen the 24-year-old struggle to justify his massive price tag. However, he has been one of the best players since Xavi took over.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Barça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. Clarification on Raphinha. There will be no €75m release clause available in Premier League this summer - the only valid clause will be for 25m in case of relegation. 🗂Barça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. Clarification on Raphinha. There will be no €75m release clause available in Premier League this summer - the only valid clause will be for 25m in case of relegation. 🗂🇧🇷 #LUFCBarça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. https://t.co/uhFsPJejZp

If Dembele can keep up his form even after signing a new contract, Barca should not regret keeping him rather than moving for Raphinha, who would cost a fortune. Dembele still has what it takes to become a world-beater. If he can be convinced to stay, it should prove to be a great deal for Barcelona.

