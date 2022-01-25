Barcelona pushing to complete two signings before the end of January transfer window - Reports

According to Spanish SPORT, Barcelona are looking to sign Alvaro Morata and Nicolas Tagliafico before the end of the January transfer window. The Catalan club signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City at the start of the window and are now looking to add two more players.

Morata was heavily linked with a move to Spain but Juventus seemed to have convinced the player to stay. However, according to latest reports, Blaugrana have not given up in their pursuit of the striker.

If Álvaro Morata ends up joining Barcelona, he will become the third player in history to have played for the big 3 of La Liga: Barça, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.



Bernd Schuster and Miquel Soler are the only two others to have done it.

Ansu Fati suffered yet another injury for the Spanish giants in their 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey last week. Surgery, if opted for, could keep him out until the end of the season.

Hence, the club are desperate to sign another striker and Morata is their preference. The Spaniard has scored eight goals and made five assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season.

Tagliafico, meanwhile, reportedly wants to join Barcelona. The only issue with the deal currently is that while Ajax want a permanent transfer, the Blaugrana want a loan deal with an option to buy.

The Dutch club also have Olympique de Marseille interested in the left-back but he wants to join the Spanish giants. Barcelona are also considering adding Alejandro Balde in the deal for Tagliafico. This could see Ajax sign Balde on loan while sending Tagliafico to Barca on loan as well.





Nicolás Tagliafico's pushing to join Barcelona next week. Ajax are still asking for permanent deal - while FCB only think of loan move. Tagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible - he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career.

It will be interesting to see if Blaugrana are able to complete both deals in the remaining one week of the transfer window.

Barcelona pushing for a top-four finish this season

The Spanish giants are 15 points of current La Liga leaders Real Madrid, and are practically out of the title race.

They have also been eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. This could give manager Xavi Hernandez an opportunity to focus on the league and push for a top-four spot.

They currently sit in fifth position, just a point away from fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Both teams face each other right after the international break in what could be a fourth-place decider.

Barcelona also face Napoli in the UEFA Europa League next month, which will be a tricky fixture to deal with. The Italian side are currently second in the Serie A table and are fighting for the title.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava