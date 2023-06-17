Barcelona pushing to sell defender to Premier League side as Xavi has no plans for him: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen to reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the sale of Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet, 28, spent an entire season on loan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season after falling down in the pecking order at his parent club. He made 35 appearances across all competitions for Spurs.

Earlier this Thursday, Ange Postecoglou's outfit confirmed that the 15-cap France international was on his way out after the end of his loan. However, with his future at Camp Nou up in the air, the defender could return to London, this time on a permanent transfer.

According to Relevo journalist Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona are pushing to finalise a deal for Lenglet to Spurs with both sides set to sit down for talks over the next few days. They are keen to sell their star for €12 million.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator and he could manage to bring the fee down. The north London side are believed to be aiming to make the most of the Blaugrana's dire financial situation.

Barcelona reportedly need to raise over €200 million in player sales to balance their financial books ahead of the next campaign. Hence, they are keen to offload Lenglet and a number of other stars like Franck Kessie and Ansu Fati.

Lenglet, who joined the Catalans from Sevilla for around €36 million in 2018, could prove to be a decent signing for Spurs for the aforementioned fee. He would likely retain his starting spot alongside Cristian Romero and Eric Dier.

Overall, the AS Nancy academy graduate has played 160 games across competitions for Barcelona.

Barcelona star opens up on future amid rumors of summer departure

Speaking to Club Del Deportista, Barcelona attacker Raphinha shed light on his immediate future. He elaborated:

"I will stay at Barça next season and the season after next and the season after that too. I have many years on my contract and I hope to serve those years and many more. This is a city I love... we Brazilians are very happy here."

Raphinha, 26, has been heavily linked with a Premier League return of late with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United reportedly monitoring his situation at Camp Nou. He was also on Manchester United's radar earlier this year.

Since arriving from Leeds United for an initial €58 million last summer, the Brazilian winger has netted 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 games for the Blaugrana. He is likely to stay to fight for a first-team spot on the right flank.

Raphinha was the subject of attention to Arsenal, Chelsea and Barca last summer. The Blues reportedly had even agreed a fee with Leeds United only for the player to emphasize on his wish to join only the Catalan club.

