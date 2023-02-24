Barcelona pushing to sign 32-year-old Premier League star in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly pushing to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in the summer. The German will become a free agent, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the Blaugrana are keen to sign Gundogan, 32, on a free transfer, as he's not close to signing an extension with City. However, the Premier League club are still hopeful of convincing the former Borussia Dortmund man to remain at the Etihad.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have to be mindful of their spending amid their financial struggles. They have earmarked midfield as a need for improvement, with question marks over the future of Sergio Busquets.

The veteran Spaniard's contract also expires at the end of the season, and he seems to be edging closer to leaving the club. If the defensive midfielder does depart, it will leave a gaping hole in Xavi's side.

The Blaugrana boss is an admirer of Gundogan, who has featured 33 times across competitions this season, bagging three goals and four assists. Pep Guardiola commented on the player's future as reports grew that he was in talks with Barcelona in January. The Spanish coach said (via 90min):

"The club knows it, and it is a question for him and his agent. What is going to happen I’m pretty sure is going to be good for him."

Guardiola added:

"Really we want how he is behaving, how he has behaved all his life in Manchester, but what is going to happen? This kind of things belongs to the club and the player."

Gundogan joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for €27 million. He has made 286 appearances at the Etihad, winning the Premier League four times.

The midfielder scored the winner in City's 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on the final day of last season, which sealed their fourth league title in five years.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski was furious with Ansu Fati after Manchester United defeat

Robert Lewandowski was on the losing side as Barcelona crashed out of Europe.

Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Europa League playoffs following a 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) defeat to Manchester United on Thursday (February 23). Lewandowski put the Blaugrana ahead in the tie with a first-half penalty.

However, Fred and substiture Antony scored two brilliant strikes in the second half to secure the Red Devils' place in the last 16. According to AS, Lewandowski was angered by Fati, as the latter got in the way of a cross in the game's dying embers. Lewandowski allegedly confronted the young Spanish winger, telling him that this wasn't the first time that happened.

It was a frustrating night for Xavi's side, who were eliminated from the second European competition they were competing in this season. They exited the UEFA Champions League in the group stage.

