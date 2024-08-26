Barcelona pushing to sign €90 million rated star this week after Nico Williams snub - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao after failing to complete the signing of Nico Williams this summer. This is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, who claim that the Blaugrana are still looking to make additions to their squad (via Barca Universal).

However, the move will not be easy, with the Italian club looking to secure a massive fee to let go of the Portugal international. According to the aforementioned report, the Catalan club could have to shell out €80-90 million to complete this transfer this week.

This could be a complication for Hansi Flick and Co., given their widely reported financial constraints. That being said, they still need to find a solution to their left-wing problem, where they don't have a sure-shot starter.

It was Ferran Torres who played there in Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (August 24). Raphinha, who hasn't been convincing, is the other option to play out wide.

Leao seems like a great choice on paper, with the player fairly experienced at club and international level. To date, he's made 212 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging 58 goals and 51 assists.

The aforementioned report further adds that Barcelona could also be willing to add players as part of the deal to lower the transfer sum. Even in this position, it will remain a tricky signing, with the player's contract valid till the summer of 2028.

Furthermore, it has been clarified that the Catalan club's primary target for this position remains Federico Chiesa.

Juventus willing to sell Federico Chiesa to Barcelona this summer - Reports

Federico Chiesa

A likely wide option to enter Barcelona this summer is Federico Chiesa, who only has a year left on his current agreement at Juventus. The Old Lady would wish to secure a transfer amount this summer rather than allow the Italy international to walk away for free in 2025.

Reports suggest that the Blaugrana board are confident of finalizing a deal for the winger before the close of the transfer window (via FCBN). According to this report, the Catalans are expected to offer Juventus €13 million inclusive of bonuses for the services of Chiesa.

To date, the 26-year-old attacker has made 131 appearances across competitions for his Turin-based team, bagging 32 goals and 23 assists. He has also earned himself 51 caps for his national team over the years, bagging seven goals and eight assists.

