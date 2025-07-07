Barcelona pushing to sign winger who rejected Chelsea - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Antonio Nusa, who rejected Chelsea's approaches for him in the past. The 20-year-old RB Leipzig forward's name has come up as the Catalans are hunting the market for a winger this summer.

Despite looming financial issues, Barcelona are keen on signing a winger this summer. Nico Williams was heavily linked to joining them, but the club dealt a blow after he renewed his contract with Athletic Bilbao this month. The Catalans are reportedly also keen on signing Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford, but both deals have their fair share of troubles. In this scenario, La Blaugrana have renewed their interest in Antonio Nusa, who reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea to stay at Club Brugge in 2023.

According to journalist Albert Fernandez (via Barca Universal), Barcelona have scouted Antonio Nusa over ten times. The Catalans have been eyeing the Norwegian forward for a while, as he was also considered an alternative if they failed to sign Nico Williams last summer. With Williams' saga supposedly over, they have renewed their interest in the 20-year-old.

Nusa could be a great signing for Hansi Flick and fit into Barca's youth-dominated squad. He would also be a much cheaper alternative to the likes of Diaz and Rashford, which could help with the Catalans' financial situation. The Norwegian has recorded five goals and eight assists in 40 outings for RB Leipzig across competitions last season.

Troy Deeney claims new Chelsea signing Joao Pedro can attract transfer interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in the future

In a conversation with talkSPORT, Troy Deeney claimed Chelsea's recent signing, Joao Pedro, could attract transfer interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Brazilian signed for the Blues for a reported £60 million from Brighton this summer. Deeney said (via Metro UK):

"I’ve seen this player since he was 18 years old, and the mentality has not changed one bit. it’s always been ‘I want to be the best; I want to play for my national team, and I want to be the new R9 (Ronaldo). If Chelsea start competing both in the Champions League and in the Premier League, he will be part of that vehicle."

He added:

"When you look at the Brazilian national team, it’s not as strong as some of the teams we’ve seen over the years so he will look at that and say ‘Yes I can do that (get in the team)’. I think if he does well for two years there, Real Madrid and Barcelona will come knocking and Chelsea have a model of buying young and selling on for more than what they paid for."

The Blues are busy with the FIFA Club World Cup, after qualifying for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Barca continue to hunt the transfer market for a new winger after the Nico Williams deal fell off.

