Barcelona reach stunning agreement to re-sign PSG superstar Neymar: Reports

According to journalist Khaled Waleed, Barcelona have reached a stunning agreement to re-sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar Jr. The Brazilian attacker left the Blaugrana to join the Parisian club back in 2017.

The Parisians decided to activate the Brazilian's release clause of €222 million. He has since made 173 appearances across competitions for the French club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

Neymar Jr previously made 186 appearances for Barcelona before leaving the club. He scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in that time phase.

The player's future has been up in the air for a while as he has been tipped with a move away from the French capital. However, Luis Enrique's imminent appointment as PSG's manager could change his mind. He won the treble at Barca in 2014-15 season under the Spanish manager.

Xavi recently shut down PSG superstar Neymar's potential return to Barcelona

In his first full season as Barcelona's manager, Xavi did an amazing job. He led the club to two trophies. The Blaugrana won the Supercopa de Espana and the La Liga under Xavi's tutelage.

Xavi was recently asked whether the club are interested in signing his former teammate and current PSG superstar Neymar. The legendary midfielder shut down those claims. He told the media on the subject (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Ah… Surprise… That’s a surprise. Look I appreciate Neymar as a person, as a player, as a friend, he’s a great player, but he’s not in our plans no.”

Barca already have the likes of Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and more in their ranks to play in the attack. While their former number 11's return would have been a massive addition to the club, they are not in the financial situation to be very flexible in the market at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes