Barcelona reach total consensus over signing of Atletico Madrid star but face competition from Premier League clubs: Reports

Catalan titans Barcelona have made a unanimous decision in setting their sights on signing Atletico Madrid's standout winger Yannick Carrasco. However, it is believed that they will need to fend off Premier League clubs who have also shown interest in the mercurial winger.

Reports of this consensus come from seasoned journalist Toni Juanmarti (via Barca Universal), who noted that the club is in full agreement about securing the Belgian star's talents. It's no secret that Barca have been toying with the idea of signing the 29-year-old dynamo since the January transfer window.

They eagerly eye him as a viable successor to Memphis Depay, who made his transition to Atletico Madrid. Alas, those winter dreams didn't solidify into a tangible transfer, but that wasn't the end of the game.

The Catalans proved shrewd by acquiring a purchase option worth €15-20 million for Carrasco, a trigger they can pull this summer to reel in the Belgian ace.

Previously, there were whispers of uncertainty about taking the leap for Carrasco. However, Juanmarti's report asserts that the La Liga victors have now made up their minds, courtesy of Carrasco's sterling performances since January.

With a formidable tally of ten goals and five assists from 43 appearances in all tournaments this term, he's even outshone Barcelona forwards Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. Their rumored summer exits further spotlight Carrasco as the golden choice to bolster the left flank.

But it isn't a one-horse race for Carrasco's signature. There are a few Premier League clubs, famous for their deep pockets, who are also dangling their lures. However, it's been suggested that the Atletico Madrid winger has his heart set on a move to Barca, giving the Catalans a distinct advantage in the negotiations ahead.

Barcelona prepare another move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan

Recent events threw a spanner in the works for Barcelona's pursuit of Manchester City midfield maestro Ilkay Gundogan. The Catalan giants were on the cusp of snapping up the City captain in the forthcoming summer window. There were whispers of a three-year deal all but wrapped up, with only the formalities pending.

However, a curveball was thrown by the Premier League champions. They upped their game by sweetening their offer from a single year to a tempting two-year deal. This strategic move by the English giants sparked a flurry of speculation, questioning whether the 32-year-old footballer would now opt to stick with Pep Guardiola's squad.

However, the midfielder has not responded to the deal, and given the stalled progress, Barcelona have reestablished communication with Gundogan. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), these renewed talks are aimed at ironing out the kinks in the transfer saga and nailing down the specifics of his contract.

