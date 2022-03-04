Barcelona reach transfer agreement with player tipped to become next Pedri: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Racing Santander to sign 18-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre.

Fabrizio Romano reported the transfer which sees Barcelona usurp their fierce rivals Real Madrid in their pursuit of the teenager's signature. The young Spaniard has been compared to current Barca midfielder Pedri. Romano tweeted:

"Barcelona have reached full agreement with Racing talent Pablo Torre on contract and personal terms, as per Luis Rojo. Talks now at final stages between clubs on variables. Barca are convinced he could be the next Pedri. Born in 2003. Negotiation in progress."

Torre is highly regarded in Spain having flourished in the Racing Santander first team, scoring ten goals and contributing twelve assists in 48 games. His eye-catching performances put both Blaugrana and Real Madrid on alert.

Ultimately, it was Blaugrana manager Xavi who has managed to secure the signing of the talented Spain under-19 midfielder. The youngster is expected to join Barca at the end of the season.

Pablo Torre joining Xavi's Barcelona revolution

Barcelona are favorites to win the UEFA Europa League,

To say Xavi is leaving his mark on the Barca team would be an understatement. In his short stint in charge at the Nou Camp, there have been huge changes. The side's upturn in form has seen them go from ninth in the La Liga table to fourth while playing entertaining football.

The transfers of Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang, Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Dani Alves have also proven to be shrewd pieces of business.

On the continental front, the Blaugrana head into the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League as favorites against Turkish outfit Galatasary. Many expect Barca to lift the trophy come May.

Off-the-field operations have improved too, with the obvious cohesion between the coach and president Joan Laporta. The pair have most recently had discussions over a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Xavi and technical director Jordi Cruyff most recently flew to Germany to begin talks with the player.

The poor performances and obvious frustrations under former manager Ronald Koeman have dissipated. Xavi is now reshaping the squad, improving morale and having a huge influence on the business side of things at the club.

It won't be long until Barcelona are back among Europe's elite which seemed a distant dream a year ago following the departure of star man Lionel Messi.

