Barcelona ready to accept defeat to Arsenal in chase to sign 23-year-old transfer target: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are prepared to accept defeat in their pursuit of Real Sociedad man Martin Zubimendi, with the midfielder inching closer to an Arsenal transfer.

Xavi’s Barcelona have long been interested in Sociedad’s 23-year-old holding midfielder Zubimendi. It has been claimed that Barcelona had earmarked Zubimendi to take over following Sergio Busquets’ departure. As per Sport, the Real Sociedad graduate was at the top of Xavi’s wishlist for 2023.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have also been scouring the market for dependable defensive midfielders and have reportedly zeroed in on Zubimendi. Coach Mikel Arteta is believed to be a big admirer of Zubimendi’s craft and the player, too, is interested in moving to England.

According to Sport, the enforcer, who has a £53 million release clause in his contract, feels that a move to north London is a unique opportunity. It has been reported that the midfielder is very close to Arteta’s side. Additionally, Zubimendi shares an agent with Arteta, which could make the negotiations easier.

Aware of the player’s English dream and his sizable release clause, Barcelona, who are in an icky financial situation, are reportedly ready to accept defeat in their pursuit.

Zubimendi, whose contract with the Anoeta outfit does not expire until June 2027, has featured in 23 games this season across competitions, scoring once and claiming three assists.

Arsenal make massive bid to sign Chelsea target

The Gunners have tabled a massive £60 million bid to sign Chelsea midfield target Moises Caicedo, renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported. The Blues approached with a £55 million verbal bid for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder earlier in January, but it was promptly shot down.

Giving a rundown of the situation, Romano wrote on Twitter:

“Arsenal have submitted £60m bid to sign Moises Caicedo as new midfielder. Chelsea had £55m verbal proposal rejected this January as Brighton hope to keep the player — but Arsenal are now pushing.

“Negotiations enter into key stages for Caicedo’s future.”

Caicedo, who can play both as a central and defensive midfielder, has featured in 21 games for Brighton this season across competitions, scoring once. His contract with the Seagulls expires in June 2025.

