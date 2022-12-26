Barcelona ready to begin talks with Chelsea target - Reports

Barcelona are ready to open talks with Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Diario AS.

The Borussia Dortmund star has managed to establish himself as one of the hottest prospects across Europe. Moukoko has scored six goals and provided six assists for the Bundesliga club this season. His performances have brought him interest from across Europe.

Since Erling Haaland's departure for Manchester City this summer, Moukoko, 17, has been given an extended run in the Dortmund first team. The teenager's exploits even earned him a spot in Germany's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will reportedly be unable to spend in the January transfer window due to financial fair play regulations. However, they are still exploring the market and are looking to activate another financial lever by selling some of the rights to Barca TV for a massive sum.

The Catalan club will have to beat Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, if they are to bring Moukoko to the Spotify Camp Nou.

Mateu Alemany Font @MPadremanyFont Youssoufa Moukoko es culer y a coste 0. Youssoufa Moukoko es culer y a coste 0. https://t.co/5V7xd8VaNU

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's side have struggled in front of goal. They have scored 19 goals in 14 games across competitions since the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager took over.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to impress since joining the Blues on transfer deadline day from Barcelona. Armando Broja, meanwhile, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury in a friendly against Aston Villa.

Potter's side are thin at the top of the pitch and a player like Moukoko will be a welcome addition to the team in the short and long term.

His contract with Dortmund is set to expire at the end of the season. This means Moukoko will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs from January and will be available for free in the summer.

Some clubs, meanwhile, might try to jump the gun and get the player for a meager fee in next month's winter transfer window.

Barcelona are courting Chelsea midfielder's situation

Xavi Hernandez looks on during a La Liga match

Youssoufa Moukoko isn't the only player present in conversations involving Barcelona and Chelsea.

N'Golo Kante's fitness has been a major concern for the Blues this season. His latest knock saw him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he is not expected to return to action before the end of February.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is currently in the final year of his contract with Chelsea and the club might decide against renewing his deal.

The Barca Index @BarcaIndex Al-Nasr wants to sign Kante. The player is not against playing in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona want to sign him as well as he’s free but the financial restrictions don’t favour the deal because of wages. Al-Nasr wants to sign Kante. The player is not against playing in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona want to sign him as well as he’s free but the financial restrictions don’t favour the deal because of wages. https://t.co/ItkrwmcldQ

As per the Daily Mail, Barcelona are closing in on a deal to sign Kante in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer. The Frenchman could be the perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets, who could be on his way out after his deal expires next summer.

Poll : 0 votes