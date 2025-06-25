Barcelona ready to hold talks after lining up surprise plan to sign Manchester United star - Reports

Barcelona are planning to hold talks for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, according to The Sun. The English forward recently expressed a desire to play alongside Lamine Yamal, and it is an open secret that he is eager to join the Catalans.

Rashford spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan with Aston Villa after a fallout with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim. The Villans apparently had an option to sign him permanently this summer, but have opted against exercising that clause.

Rashford, meanwhile, is no longer part of the plans at Manchester United, who are eager to move him on before the start of the new campaign. The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Barcelona in January as well, although the transfer failed to materialize.

The LaLiga champions are apparently working to sign Nico Williams to reinforce their attack this summer. However, the Catalans are also long-term admirers of Rashford, and it now appears that they are ready to make a move for the player in the coming days.

Barcelona are likely to propose a loan deal with an option to buy. Manchester United, though, would prefer to offload him permanently for £40m as they look to raise funds for new arrivals.

The Englishman is eager to make the move, but will have to take a pay cut to secure the deal. The two clubs are expected to initiate talks regarding the transfer in the coming days.

Are Manchester United eyeing Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen?

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to Fichajes. The report adds that Chelsea are also in the race for the German custodian.

Ter Stegen's future has come under scrutiny following the arrival of Joan Garcia at Barcelona this month. The Catalans saw off stiff competition to secure the services of the highly rated Spanish custodian.

The LaLiga champions have apparently identified Garcia as Ter Stegen's long-term replacement. Barcelona are now keen to remove the 33-year-old's exorbitant wages from their books.

The situation has alerted the Red Devils, who are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. The Premier League giants invested in Andre Onana a couple of summers ago, but the Cameroonian has divided opinion so far.

Manchester United have apparently identified Ter Stegen as an upgrade on Onana and are considering a move this year. However, they will face competition from Chelsea in the race.

